156 N Luzerne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Patterson Park End of Group Town Home - Gorgeous Renovation - Renovation of large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath property in second block off Patterson Park. The house is in excellent move-in condition now with many new renovations and improvements. Features open floor plan, new hardwood floors, recessed lights, new kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom and half bath on first floor. The second floor features three good-sized bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms. There is a full unfinished basement for lots of storage that has washer, dryer, and laundry tub. Central air and heat. Concrete pad in back with stockade fence.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



Call or email Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 or Leasing@baltrentals.com for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



(RLNE4732525)