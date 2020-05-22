All apartments in Baltimore
156 N Luzerne Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

156 N Luzerne Ave

156 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

156 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Patterson Park End of Group Town Home - Gorgeous Renovation - Renovation of large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath property in second block off Patterson Park. The house is in excellent move-in condition now with many new renovations and improvements. Features open floor plan, new hardwood floors, recessed lights, new kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom and half bath on first floor. The second floor features three good-sized bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms. There is a full unfinished basement for lots of storage that has washer, dryer, and laundry tub. Central air and heat. Concrete pad in back with stockade fence.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Call or email Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 or Leasing@baltrentals.com for details or to schedule an appointment.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE4732525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 N Luzerne Ave have any available units?
156 N Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 N Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 156 N Luzerne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 N Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
156 N Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 N Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 N Luzerne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 156 N Luzerne Ave offer parking?
No, 156 N Luzerne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 156 N Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 N Luzerne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 N Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 156 N Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 156 N Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 156 N Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 156 N Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 N Luzerne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
