Baltimore, MD
1531 South Hanover Street - 1
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

1531 South Hanover Street - 1

1531 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom townhome in South Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have any available units?
1531 South Hanover Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1531 South Hanover Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 South Hanover Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
