1527 N Bentalou St

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED/ 2.5 BATH DIRECTLY ACROSS THE PARK



GORGEOUS 4BR-2.5 BATH IN GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD. INCLUDES KITCHEN AND DINING RM WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 2 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH, CENTRAL AIR, FINISHED BSMNT, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE 1ST FLOOR. 1 BEDRM ON THE 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR.

MAIN BATH HAS SUNKEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. AVAILABLE APRIL 1. MUST HAVE RFTA IN HAND TO SEE. CONTACT JT 410-989-1243

No Pets Allowed



