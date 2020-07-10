Rent Calculator
1523 RACE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 22
1523 RACE STREET
1523 Race Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1523 Race Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Renovated End Unit Townhome, all new appliances, new Roof, new Furnace. Located close to all Major routes of Transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1523 RACE STREET have any available units?
1523 RACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1523 RACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1523 RACE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 RACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1523 RACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1523 RACE STREET offer parking?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1523 RACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 RACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1523 RACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 RACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 RACE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 RACE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
