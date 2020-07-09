Rent Calculator
1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:16 PM
1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD
1519 Ramblewood Road
No Longer Available
1519 Ramblewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Homes shows well , lots of natural light , hardwood floors on main and upper level. Inspected and ready for occupancy.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
