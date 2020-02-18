All apartments in Baltimore
1514 LIGHT STREET
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

1514 LIGHT STREET

1514 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
**OFF STREET PARKING**Impressive 3 bedroom with finished basement. This home has a mudroom between the parking pad and kitchen. There is a bathroom on every level and a washer/ dryer on the second level. This home is located 3 block way from the Cross Street Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

