Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:24 PM

1512 Poplar Grove Street

Location

1512 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
1512 Poplar Grove Street Baltimore, MD 21216 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have any available units?
1512 Poplar Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have?
Some of 1512 Poplar Grove Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Poplar Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Poplar Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Poplar Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Poplar Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1512 Poplar Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Poplar Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1512 Poplar Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 Poplar Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Poplar Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Poplar Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
