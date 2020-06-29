All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Azure Oxford Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Azure Oxford Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:33 AM

Azure Oxford Square

7010 Southmoor St · (410) 220-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD 21076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4108 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azure Oxford Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
courtyard
green community
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Azure Oxford Square offers apartment homes nestled in the all inclusive Oxford Square neighborhood. Lounge by the resort-style pool or barbecue outside next to the fire pit and TVs. Work out in the state of the art fitness center or take advantage on the community's wooded trails. Come home to high ceilings, in unit washer and dryer, and vinyl wood plank flooring. With spacious floor plan layouts, free parking, and modern amenities including a club room and tech lounge, you'll experience the ultimate centered living in Oxford Square. Step right outside of your front door to shops, schools and lots of green open space  all just a short 5 minute drive from the Dorsey MARC Station and minutes from major freeways for a fast commute to Baltimore, Washington DC, or Fort Meade.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 for pets under 35 lbs, $400 for pets over 36 lbs
fee: $35.00 for pets under 35 lbs, $50 for pets over 36 lbs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units start at $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azure Oxford Square have any available units?
Azure Oxford Square has 8 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Azure Oxford Square have?
Some of Azure Oxford Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azure Oxford Square currently offering any rent specials?
Azure Oxford Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azure Oxford Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square is pet friendly.
Does Azure Oxford Square offer parking?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square offers parking.
Does Azure Oxford Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azure Oxford Square have a pool?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square has a pool.
Does Azure Oxford Square have accessible units?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square has accessible units.
Does Azure Oxford Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azure Oxford Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Azure Oxford Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity