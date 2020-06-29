Amenities
Azure Oxford Square offers apartment homes nestled in the all inclusive Oxford Square neighborhood. Lounge by the resort-style pool or barbecue outside next to the fire pit and TVs. Work out in the state of the art fitness center or take advantage on the community's wooded trails. Come home to high ceilings, in unit washer and dryer, and vinyl wood plank flooring. With spacious floor plan layouts, free parking, and modern amenities including a club room and tech lounge, you'll experience the ultimate centered living in Oxford Square. Step right outside of your front door to shops, schools and lots of green open space all just a short 5 minute drive from the Dorsey MARC Station and minutes from major freeways for a fast commute to Baltimore, Washington DC, or Fort Meade.