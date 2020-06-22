All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 NORTHWICK ROAD

1507 Northwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Northwick Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Stonewood - Penwood - Winston

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have any available units?
1507 NORTHWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1507 NORTHWICK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 NORTHWICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
