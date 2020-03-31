All apartments in Baltimore
1505 E Baltimore St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1505 E Baltimore St

1505 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Near Hopkins - Property Id: 100123

3600 sqft completely renovated 5br 3.5 BEAUTIFUL Townhouse in Washington Hill minutes from Hopkins Downtown fells point and Harbor east with off street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100123
Property Id 100123

(RLNE4704727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 E Baltimore St have any available units?
1505 E Baltimore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 E Baltimore St have?
Some of 1505 E Baltimore St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 E Baltimore St currently offering any rent specials?
1505 E Baltimore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 E Baltimore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 E Baltimore St is pet friendly.
Does 1505 E Baltimore St offer parking?
No, 1505 E Baltimore St does not offer parking.
Does 1505 E Baltimore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 E Baltimore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 E Baltimore St have a pool?
No, 1505 E Baltimore St does not have a pool.
Does 1505 E Baltimore St have accessible units?
No, 1505 E Baltimore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 E Baltimore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 E Baltimore St has units with dishwashers.
