All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1501 BOLTON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1501 BOLTON
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:08 AM

1501 BOLTON

1501 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Junior 1 Bedroom 550 SQFT, ideal for one person who isn't looking for a cookie cutter apartment. This apartment was renovated down to the studs in 2018. Living, Dining & Kitchen are one room with extra-large island with Quartz countertops is perfect for food prep and dining with space for bar stools. Kitchen has white Shaker style cabinets with tons of storage, open shelving, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This room have very high ceilings, exposed brick hearth, recessed lights, modern pendant lights privacy blinds and two very large windows. The bedroom has three large windows, exposed hearth with storage and closet. The bathroom is very luxurious with large shower with subway and penny tile, full size washer and dryer. Apartment has wood floors. Tenant pays for electric only. Central AC, Heat Pump and Electric Hot Water Heater. Owner Occupant owner pays for water/sewer. Ideal for someone who wants to be close to MICA, Hopkins, Penn Station and downtown Baltimore. Tons easy street parking in front of the building. Available June 2019. Applicant must have strong credit with landlord references showing an on-time rental payment history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 BOLTON have any available units?
1501 BOLTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 BOLTON have?
Some of 1501 BOLTON's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 BOLTON currently offering any rent specials?
1501 BOLTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 BOLTON pet-friendly?
No, 1501 BOLTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1501 BOLTON offer parking?
No, 1501 BOLTON does not offer parking.
Does 1501 BOLTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 BOLTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 BOLTON have a pool?
No, 1501 BOLTON does not have a pool.
Does 1501 BOLTON have accessible units?
No, 1501 BOLTON does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 BOLTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 BOLTON has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland