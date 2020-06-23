1501 BOLTON

Amenities

Junior 1 Bedroom 550 SQFT, ideal for one person who isn't looking for a cookie cutter apartment. This apartment was renovated down to the studs in 2018. Living, Dining & Kitchen are one room with extra-large island with Quartz countertops is perfect for food prep and dining with space for bar stools. Kitchen has white Shaker style cabinets with tons of storage, open shelving, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This room have very high ceilings, exposed brick hearth, recessed lights, modern pendant lights privacy blinds and two very large windows. The bedroom has three large windows, exposed hearth with storage and closet. The bathroom is very luxurious with large shower with subway and penny tile, full size washer and dryer. Apartment has wood floors. Tenant pays for electric only. Central AC, Heat Pump and Electric Hot Water Heater. Owner Occupant owner pays for water/sewer. Ideal for someone who wants to be close to MICA, Hopkins, Penn Station and downtown Baltimore. Tons easy street parking in front of the building. Available June 2019. Applicant must have strong credit with landlord references showing an on-time rental payment history.