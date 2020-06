Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Virtual Tour Available- Renovated Federal Hill Row Home with private parking pad. Roof Top Deck with amazing views of the Inner Harbor. 2 Bed Rooms, 1 Full Bath and 1 half bath. Full size Washer and Dryer in the house. Exposed brick in the master BR and family room, hardwood floors on main level. Open floor plan. NO application fee. Available June 1.