Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1421 S Charles St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM

1421 S Charles St

1421 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
This home is sure to WOW you with the original brick walls from 1875 and its modernized design incorporated throughout the home! With its Skylight and unique Victorian detail, this home is one to be proud to rent. The home even comes with a parking pad for up to 3 cars. Convenient location, free city circulation buses and walking distance to restaurants. Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this unique home! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 S Charles St have any available units?
1421 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1421 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1421 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 S Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1421 S Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1421 S Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 1421 S Charles St offers parking.
Does 1421 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 S Charles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 S Charles St have a pool?
Yes, 1421 S Charles St has a pool.
Does 1421 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1421 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 S Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 S Charles St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 S Charles St does not have units with air conditioning.

