Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1419 BATTERY AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

1419 BATTERY AVENUE

1419 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained, large and open 2+ bedroom, 2.5 bath rowhome with PARKING in the heart of Federal Hill! This lovely home features wood floors, large open layout, lots of light, large living room with built-ins, separate dining room area, warm and cozy gourmet galley kitchen with tile floors leading to a mud room area, half bath and rear entrance to a rear PARKING PAD. 2nd floor features wood floors, sun room reading area in upper foyer leading to large front bedroom, rear bedroom is a master suite with a full bath and sitting room leading to a balcony deck with spiral staircase to ROOFTOP DECK. Home is available mid-October. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and enjoy the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have any available units?
1419 BATTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1419 BATTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1419 BATTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 BATTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 BATTERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 BATTERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

