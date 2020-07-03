1419 BATTERY AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully maintained, large and open 2+ bedroom, 2.5 bath rowhome with PARKING in the heart of Federal Hill! This lovely home features wood floors, large open layout, lots of light, large living room with built-ins, separate dining room area, warm and cozy gourmet galley kitchen with tile floors leading to a mud room area, half bath and rear entrance to a rear PARKING PAD. 2nd floor features wood floors, sun room reading area in upper foyer leading to large front bedroom, rear bedroom is a master suite with a full bath and sitting room leading to a balcony deck with spiral staircase to ROOFTOP DECK. Home is available mid-October. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and enjoy the CITY LIFE!