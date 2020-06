Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This one has it all! Newer Construction with all the Bells & Whistles Baltimore living at its perfect finest! Living at 1416 N Milton Ave in a 3 bed/1 bath house will make you feel like royalty. This [house Name] incorporates the latest standards in amenities, luxury and a price that cannot be beat! You will feel right at home in this outstanding residence as soon as you walk into a large open light filled floor plan! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4812293)