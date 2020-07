Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Conveniently located row-home with freshly painted walls and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. This home has a charming club basement with a bar, 3 compartment bar sinks and bar chairs. Fully updated lower level bathroom with shower. Upper level has 3 bedrooms full of sunlight and a full bath. This house has NO problems with the roof, heating, or insects. Just move in and enjoy. Schedule a viewing today and make this your home!