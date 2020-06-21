1402 Eutaw Pl 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Historic Beauty in Bolton Hill- $1200 - Property Id: 289572
If you would like to tour this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.
Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83, MKL, and Penn Sation...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Updated New Kitchen
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Updated Bathroom
*Laundry in Unit
*High Ceilings
*Lots of Tall Windows
*Original Hardwood Flooring
* Original Moldings
**Central Heat and Air
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289572
Property Id 289572
