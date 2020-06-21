All apartments in Baltimore
1402 Eutaw Pl 1

1402 Eutaw Place · (410) 303-5649
Location

1402 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Historic Beauty in Bolton Hill- $1200 - Property Id: 289572

If you would like to tour this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.

Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83, MKL, and Penn Sation...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Updated New Kitchen
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Updated Bathroom
*Laundry in Unit
*High Ceilings
*Lots of Tall Windows
*Original Hardwood Flooring
* Original Moldings
**Central Heat and Air
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289572
Property Id 289572

(RLNE5815550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have any available units?
1402 Eutaw Pl 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have?
Some of 1402 Eutaw Pl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Eutaw Pl 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 offer parking?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
