1402 Eutaw Pl 1

Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Historic Beauty in Bolton Hill- $1200 - Property Id: 289572



If you would like to tour this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83, MKL, and Penn Sation...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.

This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Updated New Kitchen

*Granite Countertops

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Updated Bathroom

*Laundry in Unit

*High Ceilings

*Lots of Tall Windows

*Original Hardwood Flooring

* Original Moldings

**Central Heat and Air

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289572

(RLNE5815550)