1400 W Lombard St Unit 3
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1400 W Lombard St Unit 3

1400 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the 3rd floor of the building. This lovely apartment features new renovations including hardwood flooring, butcher block counters, tile bathroom and more. It is a lovely place for someone looking to live simply in their own space. It really does have all you need to be right at home. There will be a washer and dryer in the unit.

Property Highlights:

* Washer and dryer in unit
* Hardwood flooring
* Butcher Block Counters
* Tile bathrooms
* Pets are case by case
* Quiet Street

Available Now!

(RLNE5164631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

