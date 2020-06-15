1400 W Lombard St Unit 3

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the 3rd floor of the building. This lovely apartment features new renovations including hardwood flooring, butcher block counters, tile bathroom and more. It is a lovely place for someone looking to live simply in their own space. It really does have all you need to be right at home. There will be a washer and dryer in the unit.



Property Highlights:



* Washer and dryer in unit

* Hardwood flooring

* Butcher Block Counters

* Tile bathrooms

* Pets are case by case

* Quiet Street



Available Now!



(RLNE5164631)