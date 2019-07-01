All apartments in Baltimore
14 W Henrietta St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

14 W Henrietta St

14 West Henrietta Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

14 West Henrietta Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/20/19 Gorgeous 3 level townhome in Federal Hill just minutes from all of the action in Baltimores Inner Harbor! Main level open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Spacious dining room with wood flooring and kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island breakfast bar open to a private deck with additional sitting area. Top floor has 3 large bedrooms flooded with natural light and 2 full baths that include custom tile and modern finishes. Lower level has an additional bedroom and full bath. Parking is a breeze with the attached 2 car garage and additional parking pad!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule a showing 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4833808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 W Henrietta St have any available units?
14 W Henrietta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 W Henrietta St have?
Some of 14 W Henrietta St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 W Henrietta St currently offering any rent specials?
14 W Henrietta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 W Henrietta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 W Henrietta St is pet friendly.
Does 14 W Henrietta St offer parking?
Yes, 14 W Henrietta St offers parking.
Does 14 W Henrietta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 W Henrietta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 W Henrietta St have a pool?
No, 14 W Henrietta St does not have a pool.
Does 14 W Henrietta St have accessible units?
No, 14 W Henrietta St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 W Henrietta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 W Henrietta St does not have units with dishwashers.
