Baltimore, MD
136 E GITTINGS STREET
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

136 E GITTINGS STREET

136 East Gittings Street · No Longer Available
Location

136 East Gittings Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful and spacious end of group with tons of natural light. Large kitchen kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry, separate dining room, 1st floor half bath, large living room with built-ins and gas fireplace. 2nd floor has large front bedroom, renovated full bathroom, master bedroom suite with huge walk in closet, large bedroom and charming sunroom with 3 walls of windows. 3rd floor has the 3rd bedroom and full bathroom with entrance to the best roof deck in all of Federal Hill. The two tried roof deck has built in planter boxes, pergola and upper deck with panoramic views of all of downtown. Tenants pays $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. Realtors with accepted lease. This is per lease not per person. AVAILABLE NO LATER THAN AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have any available units?
136 E GITTINGS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have?
Some of 136 E GITTINGS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 E GITTINGS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
136 E GITTINGS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E GITTINGS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 136 E GITTINGS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET offer parking?
No, 136 E GITTINGS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 E GITTINGS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have a pool?
No, 136 E GITTINGS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have accessible units?
No, 136 E GITTINGS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E GITTINGS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 E GITTINGS STREET has units with dishwashers.
