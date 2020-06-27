136 E GITTINGS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful and spacious end of group with tons of natural light. Large kitchen kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry, separate dining room, 1st floor half bath, large living room with built-ins and gas fireplace. 2nd floor has large front bedroom, renovated full bathroom, master bedroom suite with huge walk in closet, large bedroom and charming sunroom with 3 walls of windows. 3rd floor has the 3rd bedroom and full bathroom with entrance to the best roof deck in all of Federal Hill. The two tried roof deck has built in planter boxes, pergola and upper deck with panoramic views of all of downtown. Tenants pays $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. Realtors with accepted lease. This is per lease not per person. AVAILABLE NO LATER THAN AUGUST 1ST.