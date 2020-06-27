Rent Calculator
136 E FORT AVENUE
136 East Fort Avenue
·
No Longer Available
136 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent with the chance to own option in this highly sought out fed hill community! This is a must see home ready for its new owners. Pets are case by case. Application fee $50.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
136 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 136 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
136 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 E FORT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 E FORT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 E FORT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
