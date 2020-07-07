All apartments in Baltimore
1336 Sargeant St
1336 Sargeant St

1336 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4f4c31055 ---- *Super Affordable ? Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$975.00/mo!* This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored. *Carroll Park side of Washington Village - 2 Bedrooms (Upper Level) - 1 Full Bathroom (Upper Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level) - Updated Kitchen including Stainless Range, Refrigerator, Stainless Dishwasher, and mobile Kitchen Island. - Unfinished Basement. - Beautiful Hardwood floors on main level. - Central HVAC & ceiling fans. - Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. - Washer & Dryer located in Upper Level Included! - All Windows brand new - Back Patio (covered by Upper Level Balcony/Deck) Schedule a Showing TODAY! *** EASY Rent-To-Own Option *** (Option Fee down payment required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please A typical Option Fee down payment is usually between 3.57% and 5.36% of the Option Price ($139,900.00). For this home that would be between $5,000.00 and $7,500.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Sargeant St have any available units?
1336 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1336 Sargeant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1336 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1336 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Sargeant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1336 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1336 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Sargeant St has units with dishwashers.

