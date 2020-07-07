1336 Sargeant St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4f4c31055 ---- *Super Affordable ? Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$975.00/mo!* This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored. *Carroll Park side of Washington Village - 2 Bedrooms (Upper Level) - 1 Full Bathroom (Upper Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level) - Updated Kitchen including Stainless Range, Refrigerator, Stainless Dishwasher, and mobile Kitchen Island. - Unfinished Basement. - Beautiful Hardwood floors on main level. - Central HVAC & ceiling fans. - Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. - Washer & Dryer located in Upper Level Included! - All Windows brand new - Back Patio (covered by Upper Level Balcony/Deck) Schedule a Showing TODAY! *** EASY Rent-To-Own Option *** (Option Fee down payment required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please A typical Option Fee down payment is usually between 3.57% and 5.36% of the Option Price ($139,900.00). For this home that would be between $5,000.00 and $7,500.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***