1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE

1334 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 level unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This unit occupies the upper 2 floors of this charming Baltimore City home. Kitchen and baths were renovated in 2013. New carpet and paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Central air! Professionally managed unit. $50 application fee per adult. More pictures will be coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have any available units?
1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have?
Some of 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

