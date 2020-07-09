1334 DRUID HILL AVENUE

Spacious 2 level unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This unit occupies the upper 2 floors of this charming Baltimore City home. Kitchen and baths were renovated in 2013. New carpet and paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Central air! Professionally managed unit. $50 application fee per adult. More pictures will be coming!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
