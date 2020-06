Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Location!!! Steps away from the Charm City Circulator, Museum of Industry and Water Taxi. Walk to stadiums, several restaurants and the Inner Harbor. Also Farmers Market (May - September). Water views from the front steps. Enjoy fireworks July 4th and New Year's Eve.