1327 Hazel St

Amenities
13-year new town house, four beds, two baths, one year new carpet on second floor and lover floor. Three beds and a full bath on the second floor. One bed with shower and living room in the lower level. There is a great view of harbor from kitchen window and deck. You can walk out from kitchen and lower level to the fenced back yard. It is a quiet area and convenient to shopping. 15 min to downtown. Please text me for viewing the place.
Requirements:
1. Monthly net income at list $4000
2. Good credit and has no eviction history
3. No drug and Alcohol addictioner
6. $25 per responsibles application fee for checking background, rental history and credit.
7. Two months deposit and $200 Water bill deposit
If you are fit these requirements, please text me for an appointment