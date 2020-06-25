All apartments in Baltimore
1327 Hazel St

1327 Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Hazel Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
13-year new town house, four beds, two baths, one year new carpet on second floor and lover floor. Three beds and a full bath on the second floor. One bed with shower and living room in the lower level. There is a great view of harbor from kitchen window and deck. You can walk out from kitchen and lower level to the fenced back yard. It is a quiet area and convenient to shopping. 15 min to downtown. Please text me for viewing the place.
Requirements:
1. Monthly net income at list $4000
2. Good credit and has no eviction history
3. No drug and Alcohol addictioner
6. $25 per responsibles application fee for checking background, rental history and credit.
7. Two months deposit and $200 Water bill deposit
If you are fit these requirements, please text me for an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Hazel St have any available units?
1327 Hazel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1327 Hazel St currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Hazel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Hazel St pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Hazel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1327 Hazel St offer parking?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Hazel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Hazel St have a pool?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Hazel St have accessible units?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Hazel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Hazel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Hazel St does not have units with air conditioning.
