1327 Hazel St

13-year new town house, four beds, two baths, one year new carpet on second floor and lover floor. Three beds and a full bath on the second floor. One bed with shower and living room in the lower level. There is a great view of harbor from kitchen window and deck. You can walk out from kitchen and lower level to the fenced back yard. It is a quiet area and convenient to shopping. 15 min to downtown. Please text me for viewing the place.

Requirements:

1. Monthly net income at list $4000

2. Good credit and has no eviction history

3. No drug and Alcohol addictioner

6. $25 per responsibles application fee for checking background, rental history and credit.

7. Two months deposit and $200 Water bill deposit

If you are fit these requirements, please text me for an appointment