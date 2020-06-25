All apartments in Baltimore
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD

1322 Northview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Northview Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Original Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
LEASE PURCHASE - BAD CREDIT?? NO PROBLEM!! - Property Id: 115143

BRING YOUR DOWN PAYMENT & BECOME A HOMEOWNER!!

I am offering my home LEASE PURCHASE/RENT TO OWN. Bad credit is OK but you must have a down payment. You must have a stable job with verifiable income and downpayment

My home is located in one of the highly sought after communities in Baltimore. Original Northwood Community. This subdivision was designed by one of the original Architects of New York's own Central Park. Living here is almost like living in your own Central Park Community

This townhome requires some sweat equity & elbow grease, one block from Morgan State Univ, Schools, Parks, transportation, shopping, restaurants, etc.. Quaint, charming & tranquil park like neighborhood. Recent updates include new windows, refinished hardwood floors (2015), stainless steel appliances so you won't need to buy any appliances . 1 car detached garage parking in rear. Back patio & fenced backyard with mature tree cover.

Were offering this spacious home for $1450 a month and a down payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115143p
Property Id 115143

(RLNE5013583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have any available units?
1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
