1322 NORTHVIEW ROAD

LEASE PURCHASE - BAD CREDIT?? NO PROBLEM!! - Property Id: 115143
BRING YOUR DOWN PAYMENT & BECOME A HOMEOWNER!!
I am offering my home LEASE PURCHASE/RENT TO OWN. Bad credit is OK but you must have a down payment. You must have a stable job with verifiable income and downpayment
My home is located in one of the highly sought after communities in Baltimore. Original Northwood Community. This subdivision was designed by one of the original Architects of New York's own Central Park. Living here is almost like living in your own Central Park Community
This townhome requires some sweat equity & elbow grease, one block from Morgan State Univ, Schools, Parks, transportation, shopping, restaurants, etc.. Quaint, charming & tranquil park like neighborhood. Recent updates include new windows, refinished hardwood floors (2015), stainless steel appliances so you won't need to buy any appliances . 1 car detached garage parking in rear. Back patio & fenced backyard with mature tree cover.
Were offering this spacious home for $1450 a month and a down payment.
