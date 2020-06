Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Super location awaits! Prime Federal Hill address provides an easy walk to the cross street market, premier restaurants, stadiums, the MARC train and the downtown business district.Great Space with two large bedrooms up, full bath in master leads out to spacious deck. Extra full bath on main level. Light filled kitchen leads to private main level is perfect for rec room, gym, and office.Home is ready for immediate occupancy! Come see!!