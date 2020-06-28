All apartments in Baltimore
1309 PATAPSCO STREET
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:57 PM

1309 PATAPSCO STREET

1309 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Incredible value awaits with spacious light filled renovation on prime block! Two large bedrooms on floor two each with their own bath...perfect roommate setup. Large main level with glistening hardwoods cascading throughout. Attractive sized living room makes furnishing easy. Separate dining area allows for entertainment. Kitchen with deluxe cabinets and counters - enjoy upgraded appliances! Finished lower level could be used as 3rd bedroom or bonus living space. Main level leads to private courtyard setting. Close to brand new Cross Street Market, easy walk to downtown and train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1309 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1309 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1309 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 PATAPSCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
