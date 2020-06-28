1309 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

Incredible value awaits with spacious light filled renovation on prime block! Two large bedrooms on floor two each with their own bath...perfect roommate setup. Large main level with glistening hardwoods cascading throughout. Attractive sized living room makes furnishing easy. Separate dining area allows for entertainment. Kitchen with deluxe cabinets and counters - enjoy upgraded appliances! Finished lower level could be used as 3rd bedroom or bonus living space. Main level leads to private courtyard setting. Close to brand new Cross Street Market, easy walk to downtown and train.