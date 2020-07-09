All apartments in Baltimore
1308 McCulloh Street

1308 Mcculloh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8c603a049 ---- Come see these beautifully remodeled apartments! New hardwood floors, new hvac units, central a/c, washers and dryers. All units have very high ceilings and absolutely huge living rooms! Recessed lighting and plenty of natural light. The property is located right across the street from Booker T. Washington school and has easy access to 95, 295, MLK, and both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Vouchers Welcome!! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Controlled Access Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


