1308 McCulloh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8c603a049 ---- Come see these beautifully remodeled apartments! New hardwood floors, new hvac units, central a/c, washers and dryers. All units have very high ceilings and absolutely huge living rooms! Recessed lighting and plenty of natural light. The property is located right across the street from Booker T. Washington school and has easy access to 95, 295, MLK, and both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Vouchers Welcome!! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Controlled Access Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)