Baltimore, MD
13 N Ann St
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

13 N Ann St

13 North Ann Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Dunbar
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13 North Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3, possible 4 bedrooms, recently renovated, house with a yard! Short walk to Hopkins Hospital for work and Fells Point for play. Most neighbors are Hopkins employees. Resident permit parking makes it easy to park at all hours of the day and night. We have lived here for three years and never parked more than a block from our home. Don't spend money parking at Hopkins when you could walk to work! The master bedroom is a third-floor loft with privet bathroom and ample closet space. Looking for reliable tenants for a minimum 6-month lease. Serious inquiries only. Available as early as September 25th.

Property Highlights:

* There is a park out front and a park outback
* Great green space for a city home!
* Lots of storage
* Finished basement.
* Washer and dryer on-site
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Exposed brick in the living room
* Beautiful fenced in yard with patio

Available October 1!

(RLNE5150153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 N Ann St have any available units?
13 N Ann St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 N Ann St have?
Some of 13 N Ann St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 N Ann St currently offering any rent specials?
13 N Ann St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 N Ann St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 N Ann St is pet friendly.
Does 13 N Ann St offer parking?
Yes, 13 N Ann St offers parking.
Does 13 N Ann St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 N Ann St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 N Ann St have a pool?
No, 13 N Ann St does not have a pool.
Does 13 N Ann St have accessible units?
No, 13 N Ann St does not have accessible units.
Does 13 N Ann St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 N Ann St does not have units with dishwashers.
