13 N Ann St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3, possible 4 bedrooms, recently renovated, house with a yard! Short walk to Hopkins Hospital for work and Fells Point for play. Most neighbors are Hopkins employees. Resident permit parking makes it easy to park at all hours of the day and night. We have lived here for three years and never parked more than a block from our home. Don't spend money parking at Hopkins when you could walk to work! The master bedroom is a third-floor loft with privet bathroom and ample closet space. Looking for reliable tenants for a minimum 6-month lease. Serious inquiries only. Available as early as September 25th.



Property Highlights:



* There is a park out front and a park outback

* Great green space for a city home!

* Lots of storage

* Finished basement.

* Washer and dryer on-site

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Exposed brick in the living room

* Beautiful fenced in yard with patio



Available October 1!



(RLNE5150153)