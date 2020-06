Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO RAVENS STADIUM, ORIOLE PARK AND I-95. FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH ON THE THIRD FLOOR! FENCED REAR YARD AND MORE!! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OLDER! MUST USE L & F APPLICATION AND CERTIFIED FUNDS PLEASE!!