Baltimore, MD
125 WELCOME ALLEY
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

125 WELCOME ALLEY

125 Welcome Alley · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Otterbein
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

125 Welcome Alley, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Call this Charming Otterbein Carriage House Your Home! Amazing Location on a Quite Cobblestone Street just Blocks from the Inner Harbor and Camden Yards with Easy Access to I-95, Light Rail and Marc Trains. This Updated End of Group Property Boasts; Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Open Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steal Appliances, First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath, Master Bedroom Loft with Jetted Tub, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closets, All Surrounded by Beautiful Outdoor Spaces and Park. Truly One of a Kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have any available units?
125 WELCOME ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have?
Some of 125 WELCOME ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 WELCOME ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
125 WELCOME ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 WELCOME ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 125 WELCOME ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 125 WELCOME ALLEY offers parking.
Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 WELCOME ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have a pool?
No, 125 WELCOME ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 125 WELCOME ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 125 WELCOME ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 WELCOME ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
