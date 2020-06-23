125 WELCOME ALLEY

Amenities
Call this Charming Otterbein Carriage House Your Home! Amazing Location on a Quite Cobblestone Street just Blocks from the Inner Harbor and Camden Yards with Easy Access to I-95, Light Rail and Marc Trains. This Updated End of Group Property Boasts; Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Open Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steal Appliances, First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath, Master Bedroom Loft with Jetted Tub, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closets, All Surrounded by Beautiful Outdoor Spaces and Park. Truly One of a Kind!