125 WELCOME ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Call this Charming Otterbein Carriage House Your Home! Amazing Location on a Quite Cobblestone Street just Blocks from the Inner Harbor and Camden Yards with Easy Access to I-95, Light Rail and Marc Trains. This Updated End of Group Property Boasts; Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Open Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steal Appliances, First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath, Master Bedroom Loft with Jetted Tub, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closets, All Surrounded by Beautiful Outdoor Spaces and Park. Truly One of a Kind!