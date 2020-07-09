125 South Schroeder Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

- This home has a unique feeling to it, feels like a beach home!

- Comfortable and Cozy

- One bedroom with two Junior rooms

- One full bath on upper level and one-half bath on the main floor

- the stairwell has wainscoting

- New Windows

- New HVAC

- New Kitchen Appliances

- Skylight in Kitchen

- New Granite Counter

- Access the backyard from/through the Kitchen

- Low maintenance cabal backyard

- Plenty of lighting throughout the home



Want to live in what feels like a vacation home? Make an appointment for this must see home..

Contact us to schedule a showing.