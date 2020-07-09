125 South Schroeder Street

Amenities
- This home has a unique feeling to it, feels like a beach home!
- Comfortable and Cozy
- One bedroom with two Junior rooms
- One full bath on upper level and one-half bath on the main floor
- the stairwell has wainscoting
- New Windows
- New HVAC
- New Kitchen Appliances
- Skylight in Kitchen
- New Granite Counter
- Access the backyard from/through the Kitchen
- Low maintenance cabal backyard
- Plenty of lighting throughout the home
Want to live in what feels like a vacation home? Make an appointment for this must see home..
Contact us to schedule a showing.