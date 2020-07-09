All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 125 South Schroeder Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
125 South Schroeder Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 South Schroeder Street

125 South Schroeder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 South Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- This home has a unique feeling to it, feels like a beach home!
- Comfortable and Cozy
- One bedroom with two Junior rooms
- One full bath on upper level and one-half bath on the main floor
- the stairwell has wainscoting
- New Windows
- New HVAC
- New Kitchen Appliances
- Skylight in Kitchen
- New Granite Counter
- Access the backyard from/through the Kitchen
- Low maintenance cabal backyard
- Plenty of lighting throughout the home

Want to live in what feels like a vacation home? Make an appointment for this must see home..
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South Schroeder Street have any available units?
125 South Schroeder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 125 South Schroeder Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 South Schroeder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South Schroeder Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street offer parking?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street have a pool?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street have accessible units?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 South Schroeder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South Schroeder Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 South Schroeder Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland