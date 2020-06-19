All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

124 N. Liberty Street

124 North Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

124 North Liberty Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern, 1 Bedroom in Downtown Baltimore - 1 Bedroom apt close to Downtown Central Business District. Fully renovated to a high standard!

Attractive entrance to upstairs apartment leads into open kitchen and living area. Featuring hardwood floors, wood cabinets and lots of nature light. Furniture featured in photos can remain or be cleared out prior to your move in.

Third floor features large bedroom and full bath with ceramic tile surround shower stall. Stacked washer/ dryer on this floor completes efficient living space. As an added bonus, a spacious rooftop deck awaits just off the bedroom, an uncommon amenity for this neighborhood.

Electric, heat, AC and water are all included in monthly Rent!

Dogs are allowed pending Owner approval. Call Ben for your appointment today! 410-752-6400.

(RLNE5738907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 N. Liberty Street have any available units?
124 N. Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 N. Liberty Street have?
Some of 124 N. Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 N. Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 N. Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 N. Liberty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 N. Liberty Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 N. Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 124 N. Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 N. Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 N. Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 N. Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 124 N. Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 N. Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 124 N. Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 N. Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 N. Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
