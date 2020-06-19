124 N. Liberty Street

Amenities
Modern, 1 Bedroom in Downtown Baltimore - 1 Bedroom apt close to Downtown Central Business District. Fully renovated to a high standard!
Attractive entrance to upstairs apartment leads into open kitchen and living area. Featuring hardwood floors, wood cabinets and lots of nature light. Furniture featured in photos can remain or be cleared out prior to your move in.
Third floor features large bedroom and full bath with ceramic tile surround shower stall. Stacked washer/ dryer on this floor completes efficient living space. As an added bonus, a spacious rooftop deck awaits just off the bedroom, an uncommon amenity for this neighborhood.
Electric, heat, AC and water are all included in monthly Rent!
Dogs are allowed pending Owner approval. Call Ben for your appointment today! 410-752-6400.
(RLNE5738907)