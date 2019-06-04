1229 SCOTT STREET

Amenities

This home has everything one could desire and more. 3 Story Townhouse, with basement, for rent in desirable area of Scott Street, in the Pigtown area. The home has an open concept on the 1st floor and features hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, fireplace, W/D in basement, kitchen fully equipped, off Street Parking and private parking space in the rear, with a back gated patio (make your own), and rooftop deck. Walking distance from the Ravens Stadium, Horseshoe Casino, local restaurants/bars, Inner Harbor, Univ. of Md., and easy access to I-95 and 295. $2,100/month (w/o utilities). Don't miss your chance to live in this home. It is truly great and convenient to everything Charm City has to offer. What are you waiting for, schedule your showing now.