Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1229 SCOTT STREET
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

1229 SCOTT STREET

1229 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has everything one could desire and more. 3 Story Townhouse, with basement, for rent in desirable area of Scott Street, in the Pigtown area. The home has an open concept on the 1st floor and features hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, fireplace, W/D in basement, kitchen fully equipped, off Street Parking and private parking space in the rear, with a back gated patio (make your own), and rooftop deck. Walking distance from the Ravens Stadium, Horseshoe Casino, local restaurants/bars, Inner Harbor, Univ. of Md., and easy access to I-95 and 295. $2,100/month (w/o utilities). Don't miss your chance to live in this home. It is truly great and convenient to everything Charm City has to offer. What are you waiting for, schedule your showing now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1229 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 1229 SCOTT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1229 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1229 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1229 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1229 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 1229 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1229 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1229 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1229 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

