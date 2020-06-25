All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

1224 Sherwood Ave

1224 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Sherwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome Family House for Rent - Property Id: 117664

June 15th move in!!!!
OPEN HOUSE JUNE 1st 12-3pm!
Completely renovated Town house ready for you to call home!
Rent: $1,400
Security deposit: $1,000 (Payment plans are available)

*Spacious living room & separate dining room w/ wood floors
*Updated kitchen w/ ss appliances granite countertops *3 spacious bedrooms
*1.5 bathrooms
*Partially finished basement for storage and entertaining.
*Large fenced yard in the quiet neighborhood of Ramble-wood Baltimore.
*Nearby school include Leith Walk Elementary school

*Available date: Immediately

*Incentive: $50 Walmart gift card
Please Contact Kay: 240-515- 0247 to schedule a time to view the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117664
Property Id 117664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Sherwood Ave have any available units?
1224 Sherwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Sherwood Ave have?
Some of 1224 Sherwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Sherwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Sherwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Sherwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Sherwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1224 Sherwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1224 Sherwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Sherwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Sherwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Sherwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1224 Sherwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Sherwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1224 Sherwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Sherwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Sherwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
