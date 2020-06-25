1224 Sherwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome Family House for Rent - Property Id: 117664



June 15th move in!!!!

OPEN HOUSE JUNE 1st 12-3pm!

Completely renovated Town house ready for you to call home!

Rent: $1,400

Security deposit: $1,000 (Payment plans are available)



*Spacious living room & separate dining room w/ wood floors

*Updated kitchen w/ ss appliances granite countertops *3 spacious bedrooms

*1.5 bathrooms

*Partially finished basement for storage and entertaining.

*Large fenced yard in the quiet neighborhood of Ramble-wood Baltimore.

*Nearby school include Leith Walk Elementary school



*Available date: Immediately



*Incentive: $50 Walmart gift card

Please Contact Kay: 240-515- 0247 to schedule a time to view the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117664

No Pets Allowed



