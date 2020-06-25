All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1217 Hollins St 3
1217 Hollins St 3

1217 Hollins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hollins Market - Property Id: 108915

Fully renovated - Beautiful brand new blonde hardwood floors-
Updated kitchen and new bathrooms. Everything was just done in the last 6 months-
It is a large apt on the 3rd floor of Hollins street-
Hollins market is a hot now area in Baltimore- Walking distance to University of MD medical/BIO park
Hollins market is seconds away to grab food and of course Zellas is 500 ft away

Please reach out to me to visit unit

renter pays 25.00 towards water
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108915
Property Id 108915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have any available units?
1217 Hollins St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1217 Hollins St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Hollins St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Hollins St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 offer parking?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have a pool?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Hollins St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Hollins St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
