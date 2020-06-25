1217 Hollins St 3

Amenities
Hollins Market - Property Id: 108915
Fully renovated - Beautiful brand new blonde hardwood floors-
Updated kitchen and new bathrooms. Everything was just done in the last 6 months-
It is a large apt on the 3rd floor of Hollins street-
Hollins market is a hot now area in Baltimore- Walking distance to University of MD medical/BIO park
Hollins market is seconds away to grab food and of course Zellas is 500 ft away
Please reach out to me to visit unit
renter pays 25.00 towards water
No Pets Allowed
