1217 Hollins St 3

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Hollins Market - Property Id: 108915



Fully renovated - Beautiful brand new blonde hardwood floors-

Updated kitchen and new bathrooms. Everything was just done in the last 6 months-

It is a large apt on the 3rd floor of Hollins street-

Hollins market is a hot now area in Baltimore- Walking distance to University of MD medical/BIO park

Hollins market is seconds away to grab food and of course Zellas is 500 ft away



Please reach out to me to visit unit



renter pays 25.00 towards water

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108915

Property Id 108915



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4790578)