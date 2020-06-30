All apartments in Baltimore
1216 S CURLEY STREET

1216 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PARKING INCLUDED! Freshly painted! This is a beautiful TRUE 3 bedroom CANTON RENTAL steps from the water - one of the bedrooms is in the FINISHED basement with a full bath and wet-bar. Other amenities include, ONE PARKING SPOT, Hardwood flooring throughout, SPACIOUS rooms, quiet tree-lined street, private backyard that is fenced with a deck. Enjoy city-living with privacy and parking! *$40 application fee per tenant over the age of 18. $120 one-time processing fee for approved application due at lease signing.Pets are CASE BY CASE and dogs only - 45 pound limit. 1 pet 2 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
1216 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 1216 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1216 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 S CURLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1216 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1216 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1216 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

