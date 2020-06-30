1216 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PARKING INCLUDED! Freshly painted! This is a beautiful TRUE 3 bedroom CANTON RENTAL steps from the water - one of the bedrooms is in the FINISHED basement with a full bath and wet-bar. Other amenities include, ONE PARKING SPOT, Hardwood flooring throughout, SPACIOUS rooms, quiet tree-lined street, private backyard that is fenced with a deck. Enjoy city-living with privacy and parking! *$40 application fee per tenant over the age of 18. $120 one-time processing fee for approved application due at lease signing.Pets are CASE BY CASE and dogs only - 45 pound limit. 1 pet 2 month security deposit.