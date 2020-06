Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Terrific recently built waterfront townhome in the desirable community of "The Moorings, " tucked away just off Boston Street in Canton. The breathtaking views from all levels, walk out to promenade, & nearby marina & tiki bar offer a resort like relaxing feel. The ELEVATOR offers convenience & ease in navigating 4 floors, including expansive 4 th floor master suite. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenant occupied, ready for mid May/early June move in.