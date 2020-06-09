All apartments in Baltimore
1205 Morling Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:08 AM

1205 Morling Ave

1205 Morling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Morling Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhouse in Hampden. Living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Oak hardwood floors through out first floor. Galley kitchen with gas stove, dish washer, built in microwave, and refrigerator. Deck off the kitchen with a fenced in yard. Master bedroom with lots of closets and master bath. Carpeting through out entire second floor. Ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Washer and dryer. Central air condition and ceiling fans. Dogs allowed with a one time non refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Morling Ave have any available units?
1205 Morling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Morling Ave have?
Some of 1205 Morling Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Morling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Morling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Morling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Morling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Morling Ave offer parking?
No, 1205 Morling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Morling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Morling Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Morling Ave have a pool?
No, 1205 Morling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Morling Ave have accessible units?
No, 1205 Morling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Morling Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Morling Ave has units with dishwashers.
