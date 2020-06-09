1205 Morling Ave

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhouse in Hampden. Living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Oak hardwood floors through out first floor. Galley kitchen with gas stove, dish washer, built in microwave, and refrigerator. Deck off the kitchen with a fenced in yard. Master bedroom with lots of closets and master bath. Carpeting through out entire second floor. Ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Washer and dryer. Central air condition and ceiling fans. Dogs allowed with a one time non refundable fee.