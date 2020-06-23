All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 12 N CLINTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
12 N CLINTON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 N CLINTON ST

12 North Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 North Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Very nice home with new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen. washer and dryer are as is. Sokol community center in same block! Follow this link for more info http://www.sokolbaltimore.org/parentchild-programAgent related to owners

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 N CLINTON ST have any available units?
12 N CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 N CLINTON ST have?
Some of 12 N CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 N CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
12 N CLINTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 N CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 12 N CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 12 N CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 12 N CLINTON ST offers parking.
Does 12 N CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 N CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 N CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 12 N CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 12 N CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 12 N CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12 N CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 N CLINTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland