Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
119 South Curley Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 South Curley Street

119 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful place with a lot of character!! This totally upgraded home with exposed bricks and hardwood flooring throughout the 3 floors will be available to welcome a new family since October. Enjoy the jetted jacuzzi tubs and sky lights during a relaxing night, or the modern kitchen while dinner gets ready. Note it features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, microwave and custom cabinet lighting. Fully finished basement w/2 bonus rooms and large storage room with built in shelving and hanger rods. Enjoy the view from the lovely deck! Minutes away from Hopkins Shuttle Service. Walking distance to the ice rink, free public tennis courts, public school, soccer and softball fields, Balto. Social Sports Clubs (BSSC), fine dining and corner convenience store. Walk to Johns Hopkins Bayview and Medical campuses. Pets allowed - Additional fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 South Curley Street have any available units?
119 South Curley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 South Curley Street have?
Some of 119 South Curley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 South Curley Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 South Curley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 South Curley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 South Curley Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 South Curley Street offer parking?
No, 119 South Curley Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 South Curley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 South Curley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 South Curley Street have a pool?
No, 119 South Curley Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 South Curley Street have accessible units?
No, 119 South Curley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 South Curley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 South Curley Street has units with dishwashers.

