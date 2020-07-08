119 South Curley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful place with a lot of character!! This totally upgraded home with exposed bricks and hardwood flooring throughout the 3 floors will be available to welcome a new family since October. Enjoy the jetted jacuzzi tubs and sky lights during a relaxing night, or the modern kitchen while dinner gets ready. Note it features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, microwave and custom cabinet lighting. Fully finished basement w/2 bonus rooms and large storage room with built in shelving and hanger rods. Enjoy the view from the lovely deck! Minutes away from Hopkins Shuttle Service. Walking distance to the ice rink, free public tennis courts, public school, soccer and softball fields, Balto. Social Sports Clubs (BSSC), fine dining and corner convenience store. Walk to Johns Hopkins Bayview and Medical campuses. Pets allowed - Additional fees may apply.