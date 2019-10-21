All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

117 S WOLFE ST

117 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S WOLFE ST have any available units?
117 S WOLFE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 S WOLFE ST have?
Some of 117 S WOLFE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S WOLFE ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 S WOLFE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S WOLFE ST pet-friendly?
No, 117 S WOLFE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 117 S WOLFE ST offer parking?
Yes, 117 S WOLFE ST offers parking.
Does 117 S WOLFE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 S WOLFE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S WOLFE ST have a pool?
No, 117 S WOLFE ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 S WOLFE ST have accessible units?
No, 117 S WOLFE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S WOLFE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 S WOLFE ST has units with dishwashers.
