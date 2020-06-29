1138 Riverside Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Federal Hill - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen offering tons of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The second level provides two bedrooms with a shared hall bath while the 3rd level features a master suite with custom built-in closet and private bath. Additional features include a large rear parking pad plus an unfinished storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



