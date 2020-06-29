All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1138 Riverside Ave

1138 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Federal Hill - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen offering tons of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The second level provides two bedrooms with a shared hall bath while the 3rd level features a master suite with custom built-in closet and private bath. Additional features include a large rear parking pad plus an unfinished storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5463081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Riverside Ave have any available units?
1138 Riverside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Riverside Ave have?
Some of 1138 Riverside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Riverside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Riverside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Riverside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 Riverside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1138 Riverside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Riverside Ave offers parking.
Does 1138 Riverside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 Riverside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Riverside Ave have a pool?
No, 1138 Riverside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Riverside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1138 Riverside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Riverside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Riverside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

