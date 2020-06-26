All apartments in Baltimore
1134 Montpelier Street

1134 Montpelier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom house. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. The house has entirely new interiors with fresh paint, new flooring, appliances, new cabinets, and windows. A new roof was also just installed. Bathroom is new, too. Great looking and spacious.

Amenities:

New central heating and air conditioning
New appliances and cabinets
Washer and Dryer
New roof
Newly remodeled bathroom
New floors
New paint

Terms

$1,300 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.

Se habla espanol.

Interior recientemente remodelado

Cocina nueva
Nueva pintura
Pisos nuevos
Refrigerador y Horno
Lavadora y Secadora
Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central
Nuevo calentador de agua caliente
Nuevo bano

Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico

Solemente $1,300 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.
Better Waverly neighborhood. Great location: close to Johns Hopkins University, golf courses, parks, and lakes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

