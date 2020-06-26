1134 Montpelier Street

Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom house. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. The house has entirely new interiors with fresh paint, new flooring, appliances, new cabinets, and windows. A new roof was also just installed. Bathroom is new, too. Great looking and spacious.



Amenities:



New central heating and air conditioning

New appliances and cabinets

Washer and Dryer

New roof

Newly remodeled bathroom

New floors

New paint



Terms



$1,300 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.



Se habla espanol.



Interior recientemente remodelado



Cocina nueva

Nueva pintura

Pisos nuevos

Refrigerador y Horno

Lavadora y Secadora

Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central

Nuevo calentador de agua caliente

Nuevo bano



Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico



Solemente $1,300 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.

Better Waverly neighborhood. Great location: close to Johns Hopkins University, golf courses, parks, and lakes