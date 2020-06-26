1134 Montpelier Street

Amenities
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom house. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. The house has entirely new interiors with fresh paint, new flooring, appliances, new cabinets, and windows. A new roof was also just installed. Bathroom is new, too. Great looking and spacious.
Amenities:
New central heating and air conditioning
New appliances and cabinets
Washer and Dryer
New roof
Newly remodeled bathroom
New floors
New paint
Terms
$1,300 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.
Se habla espanol.
Interior recientemente remodelado
Cocina nueva
Nueva pintura
Pisos nuevos
Refrigerador y Horno
Lavadora y Secadora
Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central
Nuevo calentador de agua caliente
Nuevo bano
Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico
Solemente $1,300 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.
Better Waverly neighborhood. Great location: close to Johns Hopkins University, golf courses, parks, and lakes