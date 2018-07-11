113 South East Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 3bed/2.5bath home in Highlandtown, bocks from Patterson Park. Walk in to gorgeous hardwood floors, brick feature walls, fresh paint and open-concept living space with custom wainscoting and high ceilings. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, island with breakfast bar. Fenced in back patio. Spacious bedrooms on second level with ceiling fans. Finished basement provides additional living space or can be used as 4th bedroom. Property offers new carpet, new windows, new washing machine and newer roof. Cats welcome with deposit. No dogs.