Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

113 South East Avenue

Location

113 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 3bed/2.5bath home in Highlandtown, bocks from Patterson Park. Walk in to gorgeous hardwood floors, brick feature walls, fresh paint and open-concept living space with custom wainscoting and high ceilings. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, island with breakfast bar. Fenced in back patio. Spacious bedrooms on second level with ceiling fans. Finished basement provides additional living space or can be used as 4th bedroom. Property offers new carpet, new windows, new washing machine and newer roof. Cats welcome with deposit. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

113 South East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of 113 South East Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
113 South East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 113 South East Avenue is pet friendly.
No, 113 South East Avenue does not offer parking.
No, 113 South East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 113 South East Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 113 South East Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 113 South East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
