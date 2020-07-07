1121 N WHEELER AVENUE

Amenities

Look no further than 1121 N Wheeler Ave: the home with two red doors! Situated in the up and coming Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood, this end of group beauty has been completely renovated! Brand new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms and a tastefully updated bathroom. Enjoy the oversized green space with a fenced backyard full of beautiful blooming trees. LEAD FREE! NEW HVAC/CAC! The home is located directly across the street from the state of the art youth baseball field, Eddie Murray Field at BGE Park. Don't get stuck on third, steal this home today!