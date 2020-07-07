All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1121 N WHEELER AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1121 N WHEELER AVENUE

1121 Wheeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1121 Wheeler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Look no further than 1121 N Wheeler Ave: the home with two red doors! Situated in the up and coming Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood, this end of group beauty has been completely renovated! Brand new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms and a tastefully updated bathroom. Enjoy the oversized green space with a fenced backyard full of beautiful blooming trees. LEAD FREE! NEW HVAC/CAC! The home is located directly across the street from the state of the art youth baseball field, Eddie Murray Field at BGE Park. Don't get stuck on third, steal this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have any available units?
1121 N WHEELER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have?
Some of 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N WHEELER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 N WHEELER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland