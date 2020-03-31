112 E Randall St

Amenities

Federal Hill Newly Remodeled 2 bed 3 bath w/Roof Top Deck - This incredibly spacious and renovated 1200+ sq/ft 2 bed, 3 bath Federal Hill rowhouse. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring and exposed brig throughout - perfect for entertaining. The wonderfully open and newly refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top notch cabinetry. Don't forget about the roof top deck. You have to see it to believe it. The Basement features 1 full bath and a office or living area.



On the second floor, you'll find 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including the master suite with access to the roof. Tons of natural light and warm hardwood floors make this place shine morning and night. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom.



This classic Federal Hill home is in the perfect location. A short walk to the shopping, dinning, mass transit and so much more.



