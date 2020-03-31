All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 112 E Randall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
112 E Randall St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 E Randall St

112 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Federal Hill Newly Remodeled 2 bed 3 bath w/Roof Top Deck - This incredibly spacious and renovated 1200+ sq/ft 2 bed, 3 bath Federal Hill rowhouse. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring and exposed brig throughout - perfect for entertaining. The wonderfully open and newly refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top notch cabinetry. Don't forget about the roof top deck. You have to see it to believe it. The Basement features 1 full bath and a office or living area.

On the second floor, you'll find 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including the master suite with access to the roof. Tons of natural light and warm hardwood floors make this place shine morning and night. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom.

This classic Federal Hill home is in the perfect location. A short walk to the shopping, dinning, mass transit and so much more.

360 Photo Tour: https://roundme.com/tour/342815/view/1147207

Parking: Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4474125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E Randall St have any available units?
112 E Randall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 E Randall St have?
Some of 112 E Randall St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E Randall St currently offering any rent specials?
112 E Randall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E Randall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 E Randall St is pet friendly.
Does 112 E Randall St offer parking?
Yes, 112 E Randall St offers parking.
Does 112 E Randall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 E Randall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E Randall St have a pool?
No, 112 E Randall St does not have a pool.
Does 112 E Randall St have accessible units?
No, 112 E Randall St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E Randall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 E Randall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland