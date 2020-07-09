Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE
1116 Mckean Avenue
Location
1116 Mckean Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 br, 1 ba rowhouse in Sandtown ready to rent. Washer and dryer in unit. Extra storage in basement. Close to transportation. Agent has financial interest in property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have any available units?
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
