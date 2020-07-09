All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 MCKEAN AVENUE

1116 Mckean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1116 Mckean Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 br, 1 ba rowhouse in Sandtown ready to rent. Washer and dryer in unit. Extra storage in basement. Close to transportation. Agent has financial interest in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have any available units?
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 MCKEAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 MCKEAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland