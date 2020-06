1110 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATION IN THE HEART OF CANTON WITH 6 YEARS REMAINING ON THE CHAP TAX CREDIT. SUPER LOW TAXES- $4200 ANNAULLY! GIGANTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GLEAMING INDUSTRIAL CONCRETE FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH DUAL MASTER SUITES. ENJOY CUSTOM WHITE CABINETRY, UPGRADED TRIM AND PAINT PACKAGE, IMPORTED TILE, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, UPGRADED SS APPLIANCE PACKAGE IN DESIGNER CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH 9FT ISLAND. DESIGNER LIGHTING. EXPOSED BRICK. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT. 11FT+ CEILINGS. WALK IN SHOWERS. ECOBEE SMART HOME THERMOSTATS WITH 2 ZONE HVAC, RING DOORBELL, ARLO VIDEO SURVEILLANCE, AND FULL SECURITY SYSTEM. WALK IN CLOSETS. GIGANTIC OFF STREET PARKING PAD WITH OVERSIZED ALLEY ACCESS. UPGRADED DECK - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH STUNNING WATER AND CITY VIEWS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LOCAL SHOPPING, DINING, AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!